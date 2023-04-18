How businesses can employ psychological targeting without alienating their customers

By Sandra Matz

Psychological targeting, the practice of influencing behavior through interventions customised to personality traits, burst onto the world stage in 2018, when Cambridge Analytica’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election made international headlines. The company had allegedly created psychological profiles of millions of Facebook users without their knowledge and then hit them with fearmongering political ads tailored to their psychological vulnerabilities.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about what psychological targeting can and cannot do. Some have declared it the next frontier of psychological warfare, while others have brushed it off as marketing swamp water.

I was one of the first scientists to study this practice and helped break the Cambridge Analytica story. Over the past 10 years I’ve examined how we can turn people’s digital footprints — their social media profiles, search queries, spending records, browsing histories, blog posts, and smartphone data, including GPS records — into intimate predictions about their inner lives using machine learning. I’ve explored how such insights can be used to sway opinions and change behavior. And I’ve suggested ways we can implement psychological targeting ethically.