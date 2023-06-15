How businesses can use AI tools to boost their sales
by Jim Dickie, Boris Groysberg, Benson P. Shapiro, Barry Trailer
No wonder salespeople have been struggling. According to global surveys of nearly 1,000 sales leaders by CSO Insights, the percentage of salespeople meeting their annual quotas fell from 63% to 57% from 2012 to 2019. When the leaders were asked to evaluate their teams’ performance in 16 distinct sales activities, they said their teams were less effective at 15 of those tasks than they had been five years earlier. And according to the sales executives we talk to, lately the performance of salespeople has gotten even worse.
Part of the problem is that buying processes have been evolving faster than selling processes. Buyers are better informed than ever, with access to a wide range of online resources that help them evaluate products before ever meeting with a salesperson. Another factor may be that sales reps spend too much time doing things that don’t directly involve selling. The Sales Mastery 2022 survey found that on average salespeople devoted only 32% of their time to selling — and 68% to non-revenue-producing activities.
