The knit crowd: How Cardigang founders got a new generation hooked on knitting

Three years ago, Cat Bloxsom and Morgan Collins had never picked up a pair of knitting needles. But a search for a new hobby to keep them going during Melbourne’s pandemic-induced lockdowns set the two friends on a path that today sees them leading a flourishing business that has sold enough wool to wrap the Melbourne Cricket Ground six thousand times. 

Bloxsom and Collins are the founders of Cardigang, a pure-play retailer that is bringing the fine arts of knitting and crocheting to a new generation, with DIY kits that contain wool, knitting or crochet needles, step-by-step instructions and access to video tutorials — everything a beginner needs to make their own cardigan, beanie, scarf or jumper. 

The Cardigang designs are unashamedly cheerful; chunky knits in bold and bright hues, that invoke the fashions of the 1960s and 1970s. When Bloxsom and Collins launched the business in December 2020, there were five designs in the range; now, there are more than 50. 

Differing levels of skills are catered for, and Cardigang has recently expanded into blankets, cushions and tableware too. 

