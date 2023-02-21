Behind the curtain: How DIY Blinds built a $100 million ‘disruptive’ business

It was a personal — and horrible — experience with procuring some simple blinds for his parents, plus a dose of entrepreneurial curiosity, that inspired Evan Montero to quit his job in superannuation and, along with his business partner Liam Dobson, launch what is now Australia’s fastest growing window furnishing retailer.

With its unique business model, DIY Blinds has made good on its mission to make it easy to buy Australian-made window furnishings online, allowing homeowners to virtually design and purchase premium blinds, shutters and curtains, removing the need for the traditional bricks-and-mortar showroom space.

DIY Blinds has 120 staff across the board, with the majority of team members working in Collingwood, Victoria. The retailer has also opened up offices in Sydney and is looking at opportunities in Queensland.

In October 2022, DIY Blinds secured a $15 million investment from the Australian Business Growth Fund (ABGF) for its plan to reboot the window furnishing sector — a deal that valued the business at $100 million.