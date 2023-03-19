How does a Dollar Store raise prices during inflation?

By Jill Avery and Marco Bertini

William Fisher Jr. opened the door to his office and pointed to the metal folding table in the corner. It was the one his father had bought in 1957, the year he founded Dollar Bill’s, and staffers now jokingly — but lovingly — referred to it as “the executive conference table.” Today it was covered with packs of candy, stationery items, bottles of water, tiny action figures, and countless other knickknacks.

“What’s all this, William?” whispered Dollar Bill’s chief marketing officer, Robin Mitchell. She had an earbud in her left ear and was listening in on a conference call with a limited partner from China.

“Looks like a yard sale,” said Bobby Cabrera, the company’s chief product officer.