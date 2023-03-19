dollar

Source: Flickr/Will

Harvard Business Review

How does a Dollar Store raise prices during inflation?

Authors
Harvard Business Review
Strategy
10 minute Read

By Jill Avery and Marco Bertini

William Fisher Jr. opened the door to his office and pointed to the metal folding table in the corner. It was the one his father had bought in 1957, the year he founded Dollar Bill’s, and staffers now jokingly — but lovingly — referred to it as “the executive conference table.” Today it was covered with packs of candy, stationery items, bottles of water, tiny action figures, and countless other knickknacks.

“What’s all this, William?” whispered Dollar Bill’s chief marketing officer, Robin Mitchell. She had an earbud in her left ear and was listening in on a conference call with a limited partner from China.

“Looks like a yard sale,” said Bobby Cabrera, the company’s chief product officer.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.