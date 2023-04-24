How to put your marketing efforts into the channels that count

Are you wondering if you should boost that post? Will this be your winning ticket to business success? Perhaps that is the wrong question to be asking.

It’s not uncommon for startups and small businesses to set themselves up on social media channels alone, forgoing any investment into channels they could control. When a growing 82.7% of people are active on social media, it can seem like a no-brainer to cut costs and look for that quick fix. But for businesses that are already feeling the pinch to their budget, this is an alarmingly risky approach to marketing.

So how do startups and small businesses ensure their marketing efforts don’t go to waste? By creating a strategy using diverse platforms that are a mix of owned, earned and paid marketing.