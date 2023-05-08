Labour of love: How the McPhails turned their struggling family business into a $22m success

When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were announced, Victoria-based furniture business McPhails took a massive hit and was on the brink of closure. It was nearly unsaveable and owners Casey and Taylor McPhail thought they would have to shut the doors of the business their father Keith McPhail founded in 1969 for good.

But the brothers couldn’t let that happen. Instead they set out to reinvent the family business.

Close to going broke during the lockdowns, both brothers refinanced their homes to try and keep the business afloat, although they believed there was a chance they would need to close down and start working on farms.

However, in a last-ditch attempt, Taylor – who has a double degree in commerce and law – made a few tweaks that changed the game for the family business and made the McPhails brand a household name across Victoria.