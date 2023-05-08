mcphails

Source: Supplied

Morganne Kopittke

Labour of love: How the McPhails turned their struggling family business into a $22m success

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
Growth, Manufacturing, Online Marketing
5 minute Read

When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were announced, Victoria-based furniture business McPhails took a massive hit and was on the brink of closure. It was nearly unsaveable and owners Casey and Taylor McPhail thought they would have to shut the doors of the business their father Keith McPhail founded in 1969 for good.

But the brothers couldn’t let that happen. Instead they set out to reinvent the family business.

Close to going broke during the lockdowns, both brothers refinanced their homes to try and keep the business afloat, although they believed there was a chance they would need to close down and start working on farms. 

However, in a last-ditch attempt, Taylor – who has a double degree in commerce and law – made a few tweaks that changed the game for the family business and made the McPhails brand a household name across Victoria.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.