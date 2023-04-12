L&D

Source: Unsplash/Brooke Lark

Lisa Vandertogt

How to use meaningful leadership and development opportunities to attract and retain top talent

Authors
Lisa Vandertogt
Training & Development
5 minute Read

In a highly competitive employment environment, demonstrating a healthy and sustainable approach to learning and development (L&D) opportunities within your company can be what sets you apart as an employer. But with budgets tightening and time-poor teams, how can you ensure your L&D initiatives are prioritised and acted upon, rather than relegated to a bottom drawer?

Let’s explore how a proactive, people-led approach to professional development can be the answer to making the most of your current team, and improving retention among new recruits.

Employee learning is critical for organisational success

Building a culture of learning and a business where people can grow and develop is a good thing for your bottom line, productivity and retention.

Our research has found that if an employee doesn’t believe the company is contributing to their development they are upto 2.5 times more likely to leave.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.