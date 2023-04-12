How to use meaningful leadership and development opportunities to attract and retain top talent
In a highly competitive employment environment, demonstrating a healthy and sustainable approach to learning and development (L&D) opportunities within your company can be what sets you apart as an employer. But with budgets tightening and time-poor teams, how can you ensure your L&D initiatives are prioritised and acted upon, rather than relegated to a bottom drawer?
Let’s explore how a proactive, people-led approach to professional development can be the answer to making the most of your current team, and improving retention among new recruits.
Employee learning is critical for organisational success
Building a culture of learning and a business where people can grow and develop is a good thing for your bottom line, productivity and retention.
Our research has found that if an employee doesn’t believe the company is contributing to their development they are upto 2.5 times more likely to leave.
Keep reading for freeLearn more