How to use meaningful leadership and development opportunities to attract and retain top talent

In a highly competitive employment environment, demonstrating a healthy and sustainable approach to learning and development (L&D) opportunities within your company can be what sets you apart as an employer. But with budgets tightening and time-poor teams, how can you ensure your L&D initiatives are prioritised and acted upon, rather than relegated to a bottom drawer?

Let’s explore how a proactive, people-led approach to professional development can be the answer to making the most of your current team, and improving retention among new recruits.