Left-handesign

Source: Supplied

Inspiration
Nicole Lutze

How Radhika Mayani’s Left-handesign is making stationary plantable, one country at a time

Authors
Nicole Lutze
Environment, Retail, Sustainability
5 minute Read

In 2017, Radhika Mayani launched Singapore’s first-ever plantable stationery range – pens, pencils and paper products that grow into herbs when planted.

Despite a slow initial uptake, Mayani’s brand, Left-handesign, now turns over an annual six-figure salary and is expanding into Australia’s growing eco-ethical market.

In a recent interview with SmartCompany Plus, Mayani shared her slow and steady journey into the world of sustainable small business and how securing the right customers can unlock a world of possibilities.

Wasteful inspiration

Before starting Left-handesign, Mayani spent 15 years working as a graphic designer in advertising agencies in Mumbai and Dubai. When she later moved to Singapore, she began working as an in-house designer with a large luxury hotel chain. Here, she was exposed to the vast amount of wastage within the hospitality industry. 

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.