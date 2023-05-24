How Radhika Mayani’s Left-handesign is making stationary plantable, one country at a time
In 2017, Radhika Mayani launched Singapore’s first-ever plantable stationery range – pens, pencils and paper products that grow into herbs when planted.
Despite a slow initial uptake, Mayani’s brand, Left-handesign, now turns over an annual six-figure salary and is expanding into Australia’s growing eco-ethical market.
In a recent interview with SmartCompany Plus, Mayani shared her slow and steady journey into the world of sustainable small business and how securing the right customers can unlock a world of possibilities.
Wasteful inspiration
Before starting Left-handesign, Mayani spent 15 years working as a graphic designer in advertising agencies in Mumbai and Dubai. When she later moved to Singapore, she began working as an in-house designer with a large luxury hotel chain. Here, she was exposed to the vast amount of wastage within the hospitality industry.
