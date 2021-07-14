How Sadhana Smiles mastered the system, and made it work for her

This interview covers:

Why success is determined on how well you can master the system you’re in;

Why you should focus on employee engagement over motivation; and

Sadhana Smiles only regret: not finding her voice earlier.

Sadhana Smiles is a trailblazer in real estate, and agitator for diversity and inclusion across Australia’s business community.

In this interview with SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating, she shares her approaches to hiring, firing, motivating employees, and how businesses can make a meaningful change on the diversity and inclusion front.

Smiles also shares her secret to staying motivated and connected on tough days: referring back to her yearly roadmap so she can see how far she’s come.