Authentic relationships can last decades: How to effectively engage with Indigenous communities

Many business owners want to start building a relationship with their local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community, but they might not know where to start.
Anthony Cavanagh is chief executive of Ganbina, a charity that helps Indigenous kids transition from school to work, and regularly connects these communities with the SMEs in their local area. In this guide, he explains how.
Once you have an authentic relationship, it can last for decades. However, creating these relationships requires a long-term approach, over one-off, transactional-style interactions.
This article explains:
- Where you should make your first point-of-contact;
- The importance of speaking to a local Elder, or Cultural Authority first; and
- Why it’s okay to start with not knowing anything.