A guide to getting redundancies right for your people and your business

One in 10 of these 2.1 million Australians had their position made redundant.

In February 2022, 2.1 million Australians left or lost a job in the last 12 months; and

The average tenure within an organisation is three years and four months;

On average, we will have three job changes per decade that we work;

As companies look to the future and focus on realigning their businesses following several years of being deeply steeped in a pandemic world, many are looking at restructuring and downsizing their workforce to ensure their long-term viability. In particular, tech companies have been making headlines in 2022, although perhaps not for the reasons they would like. With their share prices rapidly declining as concerns over rising inflation scare off investors, few tech companies have escaped redundancies in the last year. This is a first for many companies that have experienced boom times for decades. Few industries will come out of the pandemic unscathed.

What is a redundancy?

A redundancy occurs when an employer decides that a job or position is no longer required to be done by anyone. The key to redundancy is the disappearance of a job or position.

The most common reason for redundancy is when a business restructures or reorganises its operations so that a job is no longer required or is to be performed in a substantially unique way.