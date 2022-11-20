How to grow your business’s market share during an economic downturn

As uncertainty in the economy escalates, there is growing concern about whether we are heading towards an economic downturn. It’s a nervous time for businesses and consumers.

The reality is that the economy runs in cycles. This means we can predict the behaviours most likely to succeed in good and bad times. History has shown businesses that continue to invest in their marketing when the economy is down are the ones that thrive when spending is back up. Nevertheless, many businesses continue to make the mistake of cutting marketing budgets during tough times.

By treating marketing as an expense rather than an investment, you make a deliberate decision to put tomorrow’s sales and revenue at risk.

Here are 10 steps to help you grow your market share in tough economic times.