‘Being an entrepreneur is like being a parent’: Humanforce founder Bruce Mackenzie on when it’s time to exit

Remember the good old dotcom days? Just like other tech inspired booms, there were movers and shakers who saw an opportunity to create platforms that 20 years later still make an impact.

Bruce Mackenzie, the founder of global workforce management technology company Humanforce, was riding the wave of this boom at the time, bootstrapping two ventures.

One such venture was Humanforce itself, which recently sold to US private equity funds for $60 million.

After 20 years at the helm, Mackenzie, who set up the business in 2002, is leaving the building, ready to take on new ventures.