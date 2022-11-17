I sold my startup. Here are seven things I’d do again
Selling my business Travelshoot to Luxury Escapes last year was the apex of a long business journey.
Like many founders, my story is one of notable highs and sweeping lows, but I’ve gathered some valuable learnings along the way.
Here are the seven things I’d do again if I was to create another business from scratch.
Seven things I'd do again
1
Skin in the game
Early on in my startup journey, when I had a unique, two-sided marketplace in its infancy, an advisor asked me how I’d feel if a competitor came along, raised a few million, built the same product as me, and secured the partner contracts I was chasing because they had the cash to move more quickly. At the time I was anti-investment and boot-strapping out of fear of sharing control or reporting to a board — but the advice landed.
