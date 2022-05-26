The Ikigai concept is taking the world by storm. So how can we be more antifragile?

The Japanese concept of ‘ikigai’ has been taking TikTok by storm in recent weeks, as individuals find practicing such a concept is associated with career satisfaction and overall life purpose.

The practice is about finding the ‘thing’ in our life that makes us feel fulfilment and happiness, such as a person’s sense of purpose and reason for living.

The book, Ikigai, explores this Japanese concept and explains how it leads to greater health and wellbeing through an in depth study into the lives of Okinawans.

In this edited extract from the book, authors Héctor García and Francesc Miralles cover three ways that you can become more antifragile.