Impromptu speaking: Techniques to shine when you’re put on the spot

By Matt Abrahams

In 2017 a tech-company product manager — let’s call him Gabe — experienced a career surge that was both thrilling and stressful. His software started selling rapidly, causing his business unit to expand significantly. Instead of managing a small team, he now led hundreds of employees. But he was uncomfortable with the increased visibility and performative demands of the job. Not only was he expected to deliver several presentations to large audiences each year, but he constantly had to speak informally to a diverse group of customers, prospects, partners, and top leaders at meetings and events.

Though Gabe managed to improve his delivery of planned remarks and product demos with coaching and practice, he still struggled with the impromptu talks his new role required, and he began to lose sleep worrying about them. He knew he was expected to speak fluently and intelligently off the cuff, but he didn’t feel equipped to do so.

You may recognise yourself in Gabe’s story. Research shows that the fear of public speaking is common — scaring many of us even more than heights, bugs, snakes, or flying. However, although most of us work hard to shine at the presentations and speeches we can prepare for, we pay less attention to the equally daunting — and more common — challenge of spontaneous communication, which can have an even bigger impact on career success.