Is your data constantly encountering errors? Here are five ways to improve its quality

Marketers today are spoiled for choice when it comes to the channels available to reach and engage customers — with many now using LinkedIn, chatbots, Pinterest, YouTube, and even TikTok to capture attention.

While this has unlocked an abundance of new opportunities for marketers, the more platforms businesses use to interact with customers, the more likely errors will occur when entering data into their CRM system.

Poor quality data cripples revenue and business growth, losing companies millions of dollars each year. In fact, according to a new report by Validity on CRM data management, 42% of Australian respondents estimated that their company loses over 10% in revenue due to poor quality data.

So why does this happen? Within businesses, there’s often a misalignment between departments regarding who is responsible for the quality of data as it goes into a CRM system.