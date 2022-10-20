decision-making

Source: Pexels/shvets production.

Leadership
Belinda Newham

Three proven steps for implementing inclusive decision-making to improve your business

Authors
Belinda Newham
4 minute Read

Better decision-making is the key to organisational performance. Decisions made wisely drive profit, reduce risk, decrease costs, and create sustainable business models. And poor decisions have the opposite effect — driving down share values, creating reputational damage, and losing customer and stakeholder support.

But many business leaders are misguided in their attempts to increase decision performance. They focus on getting access to more data, putting in place stricter governance, and having more meetings (yikes!) when they should pay attention to something they already have right at their fingertips.

Their people, and more specifically, the diversity of their workforce.

Diversity refers to the mix of people in an organisation and considers all the ways in which they differ including background, gender, ethnicity, age, culture, and ability. While it is illegal for Australian companies to discriminate based on these factors, that doesn’t mean that diversity is being leveraged in meaningful ways that positively impact company performance. Decision-making is a key example where there is ample opportunity to make better use of diversity.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.