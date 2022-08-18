Nine ways to establish an inclusive workplace without a big budget

Diversity and inclusion are two workplace values that have ranked high on many company’s agenda in recent years. Take consulting firm Accenture, for example, which takes a comprehensive, three-pronged approach to diversity training for all employees, or Mastercard which consistently makes it into the top 10 of DiversityInc’s 50 Best Companies for Diversity list.

In an inclusive workplace, employees feel their voice is heard. They are comfortable to contribute fully and be their authentic selves. Building an inclusive workplace ensures that people feel safe, productive, and can perform at their best. From policies, programs, and strategies, many organisations have led the change to a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

There are many benefits to working in a diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation. Unfortunately, not all companies get it right. Indeed recently conducted research and found that over 20% of workers across minority groups feel unsupported at work, highlighting that work still needs to be done to cultivate diversity and inclusion in Australian workplaces.

For small businesses with stretched resources, focusing time and budget on building a D&I strategy and implementing culture change, introducing new ways of working, or engaging in a training program can feel overwhelming and seem unattainable. Yet this doesn’t have to be the case: there are many simple and practical ways organisations can create an inclusive environment without a big budget.