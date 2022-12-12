How Infamous Swim is leading the ‘twinning’ fashion craze and quadrupling its sales revenue

The very idea of matching mother-and-daughter swimwear may have tapped into a huge undercurrent of demand, but it was Infamous Swim owner and designer Gemma Crowe’s ability to connect with her audience that has turned her label into a force to be reckoned with.

Original mummy-and-me swimwear brand Infamous Swim is leading the ‘twinning’ fashion craze that is blowing up on Instagram, thanks to its 647,000 following. The business is projected to reach $18 million in revenue by 2024, taking into account the launch of its new activewear and loungewear range.

The fully self-owned and funded company has quadrupled its sales revenue in three years to exceed $7 million and now employs 14 staff to keep the wheels turning. More than half of the new hires are on the marketing team, and many of Infamous Swim’s staff were employed in the past 12 months.

After buying the business from her friend, Crowe, who is also a mother of four, relaunched Infamous Swim and introduced the Mini Swim range. The response was both unexpected and groundbreaking.