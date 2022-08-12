Want a successful influencer marketing strategy? Follow these three steps

Influencer marketing has taken the world by storm. More brands than ever are utilising authentic, “everyday people” to showcase their products and services with incredible results. Influencer marketing, as an industry grew from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $13.8 billion in 2021. This year it is projected to reach a whopping $16.4 billion.

With the overwhelming amount of product options and brands available for purchase, consumers are looking for ways to make confident purchase decisions. We want to feel like the people we relate to and trust are backing our choices and we want to feel like we belong to a tribe of people who use the same products and services as we do.

However, planning and executing your influencer campaign isn’t always easy, but it can grow your business exponentially when done correctly. If you’re currently using influencer marketing, you should be getting results.

If you’re not, you really need to sit down, understand what is going wrong, and change your strategy.