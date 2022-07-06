instagram-hacking-tips

Amani Youssef

Instagram hacking is on the rise: Five ways to protect your business accounts

Amani Youssef
We are currently in the midst of an Instagram hacking epidemic.

Over the course of the last 12 months, you’ve probably been DM’d once or twice ‘Can you help me?’ from Instagram accounts you follow. Unfortunately, this has become one of the many taglines of hackers who have, unfortunately, taken over business or personal Instagram accounts. The first thing I want to address is to never reply to this kind of message as you might be the next victim of a social media hacking. Secondly, whether your account is for personal or business usage, you could be a target.

While there are a variety of recovery tools available, it’s important that you get your security in check now, to ensure that your account is hack-proof.

Two Factor Authentication

Turning on two-factor authentication for your business accounts adds an extra layer of security that is almost impossible to bypass. As the name suggests, to access your account, you will need your password along with another form of identification for access to be given.

