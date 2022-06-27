How to benchmark and set your international pricing to help your product sell overseas

As you begin pitching your product overseas, lots of people will want to know your price, so it’s important to have your pricing worked out before you approach international prospects.

While many businesses put a lot of effort into understanding how to price correctly in their home market, most don’t put in the same amount of effort when it comes to international markets. Without it, your competitiveness and the profitability of your international business are likely to suffer. Charge too much and you won’t be able to compete effectively against brands which are already established in-market. Charge too little and you won’t make enough to cover the costs of an international operation.

While some companies do just charge their domestic price, those that are internationally successful in the long term invest time and energy into getting their international pricing right. So, how do you decide what the right price is?