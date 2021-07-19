Beforepay-alternative-credit-boom

Vocus Communications founder and Beforepay lead investor James Spenceley, and Beforepay co-founder Tarek Ayoub. Source: supplied.

The Right Stuff
James Spenceley

To IPO, or not to IPO? That is the question

Authors
James Spenceley
Strategy
articleArticle
5 minute Read

This article explains:

  • The risks involved;
  • How your business, and role, can change after listing; and
  • How to evaluate whether listing is the right decision for you.

Going public might be considered a rite of passage for maturing startups, but it’s not a foregone conclusion, says James Spenceley.

As chair of Airtasker, founder of Vocus and non-executive board member of Kogan, he would know.

“Some businesses thrive amid the hectic pace and spotlight of an IPO and subsequent listing, while others find it a yoke around their neck.”

Spenceley says there are only two reasons to initiate an IPO: selling out, or obtaining capital to grow. Otherwise, the journey is too volatile and risky.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Get a free copy of Holly Ransom’s new book

Just enter the code HOLLY when you take out an annual SmartCompany Plus subscription.

Join now