The three ‘secret herbs and spices’ Irene Falcone used to turn Australia’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop into a multimillion-dollar business

Back in 2012, Irene Falcone founded Nourished Life: an online beauty retailer that focuses on only natural, toxic-free products.

What started with $100 quickly grew to a mammoth undertaking, and when Falcone sold Nourished Life for $20 million in 2017 to BWX, she found herself feeling lost — so much so that she was crying in the shower with a bottle of vodka every night.

“I turned to drinking to fill that hole [of being a business owner],” Falcone told SmartCompany Plus.