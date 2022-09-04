Want to solve your people problems? Don’t wait for action from the Jobs Summit
The federal government is pinning much hope on its Jobs and Skills Summit to pave the way for addressing employment and productivity challenges being widely felt by business owners.
As SMEs grapple with a worker deficit, managing hybrid teams, and attracting and retaining talent in what has been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation’, the reality is these are complex issues for which the root causes and solutions will take time to untangle.
To optimise productivity and avoid missing opportunities for growth, businesses cannot afford to wait for the jobs summit, the Employment White Paper it will birth, or the inevitable politicking to play out and deliver outcomes. Tangible and practical plans are needed now for businesses to confidently face into the ongoing labour market headwinds.
How to position your business for sustainable productivity and growth
Unless your business model is built on bots, people are likely a critical input to your success. While the Jobs Summit seeks to tackle systemic economic factors impacting the workforce, what individual businesses have in their control is the ability to position themselves as an employer of choice and optimise the value their people bring.
