jobs-summit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's jobs and skills summit has seen some major announcements that are set to change the future of work. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Recruitment
Louise Gibson

Want to solve your people problems? Don’t wait for action from the Jobs Summit

Authors
Louise Gibson
Politics
4 minute Read

The federal government is pinning much hope on its Jobs and Skills Summit to pave the way for addressing employment and productivity challenges being widely felt by business owners.

As SMEs grapple with a worker deficit, managing hybrid teams, and attracting and retaining talent in what has been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation’, the reality is these are complex issues for which the root causes and solutions will take time to untangle.

To optimise productivity and avoid missing opportunities for growth, businesses cannot afford to wait for the jobs summit, the Employment White Paper it will birth, or the inevitable politicking to play out and deliver outcomes. Tangible and practical plans are needed now for businesses to confidently face into the ongoing labour market headwinds.

How to position your business for sustainable productivity and growth

Unless your business model is built on bots, people are likely a critical input to your success. While the Jobs Summit seeks to tackle systemic economic factors impacting the workforce, what individual businesses have in their control is the ability to position themselves as an employer of choice and optimise the value their people bring.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.