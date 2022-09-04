Want to solve your people problems? Don’t wait for action from the Jobs Summit

The federal government is pinning much hope on its Jobs and Skills Summit to pave the way for addressing employment and productivity challenges being widely felt by business owners.

As SMEs grapple with a worker deficit, managing hybrid teams, and attracting and retaining talent in what has been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation’, the reality is these are complex issues for which the root causes and solutions will take time to untangle.

To optimise productivity and avoid missing opportunities for growth, businesses cannot afford to wait for the jobs summit, the Employment White Paper it will birth, or the inevitable politicking to play out and deliver outcomes. Tangible and practical plans are needed now for businesses to confidently face into the ongoing labour market headwinds.