Julia Gillard on being a leader, day-to-day management, and how she goes about recruitment

Julia Gillard was Australia’s prime minister from 2010 to 2013 and is the only woman to have held the position. Drawn into politics as a student activist, she persevered through early election defeats to win a Labor Party seat and then served as deputy prime minister under Kevin Rudd before eventually challenging him for the top job. In 2012 she gained global fame for a speech decrying misogyny. A year later Rudd won a leadership contest against her, and she left government. She now focuses on advocacy for causes including education, gender equity, and mental health because, as she recently told the Simmons Leadership Conference: “If you are really passionate about something and raise your voice, you can make a difference.”

Why did you go into politics? When I was young, it never occurred to me that people from families like mine were the sort who could. I was never the kid who at seven, 10, or 12 said, “I want to be the prime minister when I grow up”. That was like saying, “I want to be an astronaut”— undoable. But I went to university and studied for law and arts degrees and got involved in the student movement, protesting education cutbacks. That’s what spurred an activism and engagement in public policy in me, and I went on to lead the student movement nationally. I did get those degrees and practice as a lawyer. But people had said, “You really should consider politics.” It was a slow dawning over time that it would be a fantastic way of putting my values into action — and realizing that someone like me could do it.