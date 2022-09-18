July-luggage-founders Victorian

July co-founders Athan Didaskalou and Richard Li. Source: supplied.

Inspiration
Sophie Venz

“We thought that we were on a rocket ship”: How July co-founders bounced back after 95% loss in revenue

Authors
Sophie Venz
Growth
6 minute Read

You’ve likely heard of the up-and-coming Aussie luggage brand July by now, or at least seen the often-personalised suitcases in the hands of the nation’s top athletes

For founders, Richard Li and Athan Didaskalou, the aim is to see at least 10 July products every time they’re in an airport. 

If they don’t, then they “haven’t sold enough”, Didaskalou jokes when I sat down to chat with them both in their Collingwood store-office hybrid. 

But it’s the opposite that’s true. 

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.