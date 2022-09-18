“We thought that we were on a rocket ship”: How July co-founders bounced back after 95% loss in revenue

You’ve likely heard of the up-and-coming Aussie luggage brand July by now, or at least seen the often-personalised suitcases in the hands of the nation’s top athletes.

For founders, Richard Li and Athan Didaskalou, the aim is to see at least 10 July products every time they’re in an airport.

If they don’t, then they “haven’t sold enough”, Didaskalou jokes when I sat down to chat with them both in their Collingwood store-office hybrid.

But it’s the opposite that’s true.