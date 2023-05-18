Keeping business in Australia a dream outcome for A.H. Beard and its $75,000 mattresses

In a world that is increasingly globalised it can be tempting to choose the route of fastest or cheapest growth, A.H. Beard CEO Tony Pearson says staying true to its core values and remaining locally made and owned has set the sleep wellness and bedding company apart from the market.

A.H. Beard, which has been a family-owned business since it was founded in 1899, has refused to buckle to the trend of offshore manufacturing and the 123-year-old local business is adamant it won’t go anywhere except into the hands of local employees.

Its founder was Enoch William Beard who established The Australian Bedding Mill in 1899, producing handmade straw palliasses and tufted horsehair mattresses.

At the time, the company was making seven beds a week. Now, five generations later, it produces up to 10,000 mattresses each week and has more than 400 employees.