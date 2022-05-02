tim-duggan-killer-thinking

Killer Thinking author and Junkee co-founder Tim Duggan. Source: supplied

Inspiration
SmartCompany Plus

Killer Thinking: Why Tim Duggan says kindness is the best way to get ahead in business

Authors
SmartCompany Plus
Growth
4 minute Read

We’ve all heard the saying ‘kill them with kindness’. And one Aussie entrepreneur who believes this to his core is Tim Duggan, the co-founder of Junkee and author of bestselling book Cult Status.

Today, May 3, 2022, Duggan has released a second book — Killer Thinking — poised as the ultimate guide to “creating, developing and recognising incredible ideas that will revolutionise the way you work”.

In this exclusive extract, Duggan shares why kindness is undervalued in organisations, and how you can evaluate the kindness-ecosystem surrounding your business.

Killer-Thinking-Tim-Duggan

Subscribe to keep reading

Access exclusive funding information, ATO guidance, and founder interviews.
See subscription plans
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.