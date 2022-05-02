Killer Thinking: Why Tim Duggan says kindness is the best way to get ahead in business

We’ve all heard the saying ‘kill them with kindness’. And one Aussie entrepreneur who believes this to his core is Tim Duggan, the co-founder of Junkee and author of bestselling book Cult Status.

Today, May 3, 2022, Duggan has released a second book — Killer Thinking — poised as the ultimate guide to “creating, developing and recognising incredible ideas that will revolutionise the way you work”.

In this exclusive extract, Duggan shares why kindness is undervalued in organisations, and how you can evaluate the kindness-ecosystem surrounding your business.