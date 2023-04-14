DRSSD

Jacqui Warren (in the middle) wearing her collection. Source: Supplied

Inspiration
Mrinaal Datt

From lawyer to entrepreneur: How DRSSD founder Jacqui Warren is bringing colour to women’s workwear

Authors
Mrinaal Datt
Entrepreneurs
8 minute Read

As someone who studied business and law throughout her college years, I can confirm that it is typically regarded as a male-dominated field. More attention is given to men, right from how they should address the court to how they should dress for it. 

So when Jacqui Warren said she was simply told to replicate what men wear for her first moot court during her time studying law and arts, I could fiercely relate to it. 

But here’s the thing: Warren decided to do something about it. She left her job as a business manager to start her own fashion brand dedicated to workwear for women, DRSSD. 

I spoke to her about her journey, from an eight-year-old to a law student to now a full-time entrepreneur, part-time pilates instructor and a student of languages at the University of Sydney. Warren also serves on the Board of Community Transport Central Coast.

