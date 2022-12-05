Layoffs are part of doing business. Here’s how to plan and implement them respectfully

Reductions in force (RIFs) are, regrettably, a fact of life in business. During my 15-plus years working in people management, I’ve witnessed many RIFs, and the area where I most often see efforts fall short is in communications. Too often, communications about an RIF:

Don’t start early enough or continue long enough;

Are inconsistent in messaging;

Don’t reach all necessary audiences;

Lack openness and honesty; and

Fail to strike the right tone.

The first priority in an RIF should be treating impacted employees with respect and compassion. Executives should also be concerned about the impact the reductions will have on remaining employees and on the company’s reputation. This is where communication plays a vital role.

Here are some key points to take into account while planning and implementing effective communications for an RIF: