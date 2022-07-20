leadership-hacks-scott-stein

Leadership Hacks author Scott Stein. Source: supplied

Leadership
Scott Stein

Leadership hacks: How to better ‘show’ your staff what you want from them

Authors
Scott Stein
Managing
4 minute Read

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘show, don’t tell’, but in leadership, is ‘telling’ such a bad thing?

According to Leadership Hacks: Clever Shortcuts to Boost Your Impact and Results author Scott Stein, it isn’t at all. Instead, ‘showing’, ‘telling’, and ‘asking’, are all methods of communication that leaders need to master.

This extract covers the ‘show’ mode, including examples of the most appropriate instances to use this method in.

Leadership Hacks

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.