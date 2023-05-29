Five key lessons (and a bonus tip) from an entrepreneur who successfully expanded from the city to the regions

In the dynamic world of technology, businesses often thrive in major urban centres, leaving regional areas overlooked and underserved.

It’s rare to find a company that defies this trend, unless you include tech billionaires with ‘offices’ in Byron Bay. Very few businesses are successful in actively expanding beyond the confines of cities. Our capital cities have historically been seen to be where the rivers of gold flow.

Covid-19 changed everything. People started to look at the regions through new eyes as they were forced to stop, and in many cases, this led to a reappraisal of their quality of life.

You could say that businesses like ours worked this out many years ago, creating opportunities and fostering growth in regional Australia long before it was fashionable. But the pandemic has been a welcome tailwind that has strengthened towns and regional cities beyond the capitals.