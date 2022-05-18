The confrontation conversation: How to deliver tough feedback

Most people don’t enjoy having difficult conversations but in business, it’s unavoidable.

So how can you shape a world-class team culture, while also making sure you have the right processes in place to approach confrontational conversations and tough feedback when required?

Expert in leader communication Shane Hatton explores such things in his recently published book, Let’s Talk Culture, packed with research-based insights from leading workplaces and people leaders themselves.

In the extract below, Hatton breaks down a process leaders can follow before having a difficult conversation, during the conversation and after the conversation.