Millwoods founder Jane Robertson. Source: supplied

Inspiration
Eloise Keating

Keeping the local post office in business: The thriving e-commerce shoe retailer being run from a NSW farm

Authors
Eloise Keating
When Jane Robertson shares the story of how she came to found luxury footwear brand Millwoods from her family’s farm in regional New South Wales, she recalls two defining moments where she had to take a leap of faith. 

Two moments where she needed to decide if becoming a business owner was the right path for her, and in her words, “give it a crack”. 

The first of these sliding door moments was in late 2017 when Robertson was looking for something she could work on from home when she and her husband, an airplane pilot, were starting a family. 

Flexibility was important – she had grown up watching her father run his own business – and living in a rural area meant limited job opportunities.

