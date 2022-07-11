Five localisation strategy tips to help your business succeed overseas

Localisation strategy is one of the things often overlooked by small and medium business owners. When a company enters a foreign market for the first time, many are surprised that it’s simply not possible to translate 100,000 words of user documentation in just two weeks without prior project preparation, and keep language quality that would fit the language purpose. At this point some executives start searching for the best localisation strategy on-the-go, changing vendors or trying to build an in-house process from scratch.

Localisation processes rarely run well when it is left to trial and error. On the contrary, successful localisation of a product or service requires a strategy that is built well in advance.

Here are five tips to build out a successful localisation strategy.