How to manage successful business collaborations, from a brand that has partnered with Airbnb, Qantas and more
Collaboration beats competition. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, collaboration is more crucial than ever before. According to research, successful collaborations lead to higher innovation capacity, accelerate the growth of new businesses and increase market value. Collaborative partnerships can be mutually beneficial in myriad ways when well executed. Both businesses may be able to achieve objectives that they couldn’t achieve alone. However, forging a mutually beneficial and successful business collaboration is not without its challenges.
In just over 10 years since launching, Luxico has partnered with some of the country (and world’s) largest brands like AirBnB, Qantas & Pommery, through to fast-growth startups like Providoor and Cocktail Porter.
Here are seven tips from what I’ve learnt.
How to manage successful business collaborations
Find businesses that share your target audience (without being direct competitors)
Prior to launching Luxico with my partner Tom, I spent seven years running a successful marketing agency. Coming from a marketing background has been beneficial in every business venture and collaboration as I can quickly identify if an opportunity is likely to be a success or not. Recognising which opportunities are most likely to reach new and aligned audiences for our business is critical.
