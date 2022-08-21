business-collaborations-luxico

Alex Ormerod Luxico MD at a Red Hill property. Pic Simon Schluter 15 October 2021.

Strategy
Alexandra Ormerod

How to manage successful business collaborations, from a brand that has partnered with Airbnb, Qantas and more

Authors
Alexandra Ormerod
Startup Advice
5 minute Read

Collaboration beats competition. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, collaboration is more crucial than ever before. According to research, successful collaborations lead to higher innovation capacity, accelerate the growth of new businesses and increase market value. Collaborative partnerships can be mutually beneficial in myriad ways when well executed. Both businesses may be able to achieve objectives that they couldn’t achieve alone. However, forging a mutually beneficial and successful business collaboration is not without its challenges.

In just over 10 years since launching, Luxico has partnered with some of the country (and world’s) largest brands like AirBnB, Qantas & Pommery, through to fast-growth startups like Providoor and Cocktail Porter. 

Here are seven tips from what I’ve learnt.

How to manage successful business collaborations

1

Find businesses that share your target audience (without being direct competitors)

Prior to launching Luxico with my partner Tom, I spent seven years running a successful marketing agency. Coming from a marketing background has been beneficial in every business venture and collaboration as I can quickly identify if an opportunity is likely to be a success or not. Recognising which opportunities are most likely to reach new and aligned audiences for our business is critical.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.