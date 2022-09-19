maintain-culture-tech-downturn

The answer is not a ping pong table. Source: Unsplash

Leadership
Nick Tucker

How to maintain culture through the tech downturn

Authors
Nick Tucker
People
3 minute Read

In a jobseeker’s market, hustling through the hurricane is about principles, and above all, your purpose.

Tech startups are known for their fast-paced, high-stakes, hustle culture. But with the ‘tech wreck’ and economic downturn resulting in numerous redundancies and declining valuations, how do you continue to maintain a strong company culture? 

The Australian start-up scene has been in a purple patch for the past few years. With record levels of investment, tech and start-ups have been able to effectively differentiate themselves from the rest by touting their collaborative and innovative culture — often supported by generous conditions, benefits and accelerated career growth.

However, across the board this trend is reversing. Recent results show that the amount of capital investment flowing into Australia is down by 50% compared to this time last year. While that may sound dramatic, it’s more about normalisation. We are closer to standard investment levels after a year or two of spiking capital. 

