How to make the four-day work week work for your business

The world’s largest four-day work week trial has wrapped, with the results showing a resounding success for both businesses and the people they employ. The study has captured the attention of organisations around the world, with workplaces reconsidering their flexible arrangements to stay relevant, competitive, and attractive to the very best talent.

The groundbreaking UK study saw 61 organisations adopting a four-day work schedule without cutting pay, with 92% of businesses set to continue the model after the trial has wrapped. Businesses saw revenues increase 35% on average compared to similar periods and significant drops in employee turnover, along with major reductions in burnout and stress.

The four-day work week signals a shift away from a nine to five in the office model to unconstrained and mixed solutions that are focussed on ‘work anywhere’ and ‘work when you thrive’ models. Our clients navigating this transition are trialling trends like no email Friday afternoons, the nine-day fortnight, and meeting-free Wednesdays which are all great examples of flexible arrangements in practice.

What they are also realising is that this is just one piece of the puzzle in a larger conversation around ways of working which encompasses both the geographical location of the office and home as well as the amount of time spent doing the work