How to make returns easier for your customers, retaining loyalty and maximising profits

The Christmas trading period is upon us and this year retailers are facing challenges such as staff shortages, softening consumer demand due to higher interest rates, the rising cost of living and disrupted supply chains.

It is more important than ever for retailers to try and ensure that when they sell a product this holiday season, it isn’t coming back. However, with global e-commerce sales projected to hit US$4.9 trillion ($7.2 trillion) by 2023, the volume of returns is also set to increase.

Making returns easier for customers might seem counterintuitive to increasing margins and maximising profits, but the reality is that if you’re easier to shop with, customers will buy more from you.

A survey by Loop in 2021 found that when customers were able to return a product for a refund, those companies saw a 17.8% increase in repeat purchases compared to those customers who didn’t engage in any type of return event. Exchanges were found to provide an even larger lift, increasing the repeat purchase rate by almost 34%.