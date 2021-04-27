‘I changed the locks’: Mark Bouris led a coup and won a business. Now, he has regrets

This exclusive extract from Mark Bouris’ latest book, Rise, shows that while ambition is a great motivating force, when it is followed unchecked, you can make mistakes.

When Bouris, the self-made founder of Wizard Home Loans, was a junior partner at an accounting firm, he got a first-hand taste of their standard business model: bring young people in, get them to work relentlessly for the senior partners for 15 years until they become seniors themselves, and then repeat the cycle.

Upon realising him and his colleagues were doing all the work, Bouris decided to take the clients by force, changing the locks and negotiating terms with the upper hand.

