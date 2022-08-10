Maximus Ratina: The future where AI takes over the world

Some people say AI is the only way forward. Others say robots need us more than we need them.

In our current world, it’s hard to say who is right. But is there a future where humans are hardly even part of the debate?

It’s a thought that IT expert Prabash Galagedara explores in his new book, Embrace: The Pursuit of Happiness through AI.

In this edited extract, Galagedara envisions life in 2101, and the validity of the concept.