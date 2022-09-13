How to build a media strategy for a successful ASX IPO
Listing day can be one of the most amazing moments in a founder or CEO’s career, yet anyone who’s been through the process knows that preparing for a successful IPO starts years before the bell is rung.
Below is an outline of the media activities you should plan for in the lead up to your IPO.
12-24 months until listing: IPO readiness and strategy
At this stage, you will have decided IPO is the best course of action, assessed your IPO readiness, and begun working on any gaps.
You will have formulated a plan B capital strategy, just in case, and started building out capital markets infrastructure such as investor comms, brokers, institutions, platforms, and other distribution systems, processes, and technologies.
