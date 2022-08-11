The metaverse could be hacker heaven. What can your business do to protect itself?

In October last year Facebook — one of the biggest tech companies in the world — went all in on the metaverse.

Not only was there a video showing founder Mark Zuckerberg in the metaverse going from a poker game, to taking a work phone call to looking at some street art, it went as far as renaming Facebook’s parent company to Meta.

This may well be looked back on as one of the watershed moments in the birth of Web3 and the rise of the metaverse.

Inevitably and unsurprisingly, businesses and brands are now clambering to get in on the metaverse and capitalise on its vast potential.