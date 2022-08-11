metaverse

Source: Shutterstock

Legal
Garrett O'hara

The metaverse could be hacker heaven. What can your business do to protect itself?

Authors
Garrett O'hara
Cyber Security
4 minute Read

In October last year Facebook — one of the biggest tech companies in the world — went all in on the metaverse.

Not only was there a video showing founder Mark Zuckerberg in the metaverse going from a poker game, to taking a work phone call to looking at some street art, it went as far as renaming Facebook’s parent company to Meta.

This may well be looked back on as one of the watershed moments in the birth of Web3 and the rise of the metaverse.

Inevitably and unsurprisingly, businesses and brands are now clambering to get in on the metaverse and capitalise on its vast potential.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.