Is the metaverse really the future of human interaction? HBR investigates

With the world what it is these days, you can see why people might be itching for an alternate reality—a way to reboot the system and start fresh. That’s the appeal of virtual realms: they’re places where power can be inverted, disappointments escaped, and capitalist inequities left behind for something more exciting, malleable, and meaningful.

It’s no wonder, then, that online universes like Fortnite and Roblox currently attract nearly 400 million users, and others like Decentraland and the Sandbox are growing rapidly. The market for them will soon be worth more than $1 trillion, estimates show. Facebook has changed its name to Meta to signal its belief in a virtual future. Microsoft is preparing for workplaces populated by digital avatars. Fashion brands from Nike to Gucci are designing clothes and accessories for the metaverse. J.P. Morgan and Samsung have set up shop in Decentraland. On Roblox players can operate their own Forever 21 stores and even sell their own designs in them. Many companies are making big bets on the metaverse (even if most people still aren’t quite sure what it is).

Three new books help explain why. Navigating the Metaverse, by Cathy Hackl, Dirk Lueth, and Tommaso Di Bartolo; The Metaverse Handbook, by QuHarrison Terry and Scott Keeney; and Step into the Metaverse, by Mark van Rijmenam, all set themselves up as Lonely Planet guides to the digital frontier.

While definitions of it vary, here are some basics about the metaverse: It’s actually many metaverses, or digital spaces, which typically are decentralized, incorporate augmented and virtual reality, store information on blockchain, and allow users to own digital goods. So like “the internet”, the term “the metaverse” describes a sprawling network of sites and spaces.