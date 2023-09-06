From Michael Hill to Adorn Cosmetics: Aussie brands paving the way for sustainable business practices

The third Power Retail Sustainability Report has been released, revealing key consumer trends and the brands that are pivoting to meet them. Amongst other findings, this year’s report indicated that 56% of Australians consider how sustainable a brand is when making purchases. And over 69% of Australians believe the retail industry creates too much waste.

So, which Australian retailers are responding to the push for sustainable purchasing options and why?

In a recent interview with SmartCompany Plus, Power Retail founder Grant Arnott spoke about the report’s findings. And Daniel Bracken, CEO of Michael Hill Jewellery, and Briony Kennedy, founder of Adorn Cosmetics, joined the conversation.