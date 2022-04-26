Thinking of using influencers? Here’s how Mingle Seasoning spiced up its marketing strategy to break into Coles

Jordyn Evans grew up understanding the world of small business. Her dad and grandfather were both plumbers, and she says she always knew she wanted to have her own business one day.

The business she went on to start on her own, Mingle Seasoning, now has 15 products across more than 800 stores around Australia, and six employees, four of which are full-time, having been officially launched in 2016.

With the rise in popularity of health-focused brands, many startups have been able to cut through the incumbents with messaging that focuses tightly on selling a healthier lifestyle.

That was part of the reason Evans started her own brand. She got heavily into meal prepping, and would make use of spice mixes to speed up the process. Yet when she started reading the packets of products she was using, she was surprised at how many products made heavy use of fillers and sugars.