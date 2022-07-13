How to modernise and grow your business in six weeks
Running a business can be daunting at the best of times. However, growing a business against the backdrop of the pandemic and faced with a cost-of-living crisis, interest rate hikes and increasing inflation is another story entirely. Many local businesses and startups want to modernise and grow today, but it can be difficult to know where to start. That is, until you break your pursuit of them down into smaller, manageable and short-term steps.
Here’s how to give your business the digital foundation it needs and deserves — in just six weeks.
Week one: SWOT analysis
Start with a simple SWOT analysis of your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The new financial year is an opportune time to put your business under a microscope, and especially its approach to digitisation and technology. During your SWOT analysis, put yourself in your customers’ shoes; try searching for, finding, and interacting with your business online. This allows you to see what does and doesn’t work, and, therefore, what you should prioritise over the coming weeks.
Week two: Reviews
In week two, investigate your online reviews. Considering that, according to Podium data, 84% of Aussies are influenced by online reviews and one in four will read reviews while standing outside before deciding whether to enter a business, you shouldn’t underestimate this contemporary, digital word of mouth. Look at the quantity and quality of your reviews, where they’re coming from and how customers rate you on each platform.
