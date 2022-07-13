How to modernise and grow your business in six weeks

Running a business can be daunting at the best of times. However, growing a business against the backdrop of the pandemic and faced with a cost-of-living crisis, interest rate hikes and increasing inflation is another story entirely. Many local businesses and startups want to modernise and grow today, but it can be difficult to know where to start. That is, until you break your pursuit of them down into smaller, manageable and short-term steps.

Here’s how to give your business the digital foundation it needs and deserves — in just six weeks.